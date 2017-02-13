43 year old father faces prosecution for inflicting injuries on two of his children in Plateau

According to the Management Committee Chairman of the Jos South Local Government Area, Augustine Pwakim, Christopher will be made to face the law for violating the Child right act which has been enacted in the state.
The accused had subjected two of his children aged eight and six years old, to serious beating for various offences, inflicting injuries on their face, back and legs.
A teacher in their school reported the state of the children to the Local government authorities who investigated the matter and got him arrested by the police. When interrogated, Christopher said he was only trying to correct the wrong behavior of his children.
Their mother who lives in the same house with him, said she had to be silent in the face of the maltreatment so that she would not suffer same from him. Christopher would be arraigned in court for violating the ‘right to dignity of the child’ which states that “every child is entitled to respect for the dignity of his person and accordingly, no child shall be subjected to physical, mental or emotional injury, abuse, neglect or maltreatment”.
2 comments:
The man lost his control....
EVIL MAN...
