43 Nigerians deported from Germany, Belgium, Italy

They were received on arrival by officials of NEMA, the Nigerian Immigration Service and the Nigerian Police, among others. According to the Deputy Director, Search and Rescue, NEMA, Dr. Bandele Onimode, 33 of the deportees came from Italy; seven from Belgium and three from Germany.
Onimode who represented the DG of NEMA, Mohammed Sidi, said the agency would make sure they get to their various destinations and also urged them to stay in the country and help develop it. “They are coming back almost empty and this is a lesson for them to settle down home and be useful to their country. We will ensure that they are well catered for” he said
