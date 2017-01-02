41 Nigerians deported from the UK arrive Lagos Airport (photos)

LIB earlier reported that a number of Nigerians, including a man who claimed to be gay, are set to be deported from the UK on Tuesday, January 31, due to immigration related offences.The deportees arrived at the cargo terminal of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja in an unmarked charter plane which touched ground at exactly 7:40 a.m.
Officials of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and Aviation security personnel received the 41 deportees (33 males and 8 females)
No comments:
Post a Comment