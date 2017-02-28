41 Nigerian human trafficking victims return from Mali (photos)

The women arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos in an aircraft belonging to the Nigeria Air Force.
Speaking at the airport, Abike Dabiri-Erewa said
“They were deceived into embarking on the journey. We will ensure we train them to the state of proficiency in different vocations, after which we will trace their parents and counsel them. The NAPTIP has been tasked with rehabilitating the victims. We will monitor the girls for two years so they do not sell their vocational equipment. It goes beyond poverty for them to embark on such a mission. The government had to rescue them because they sent a distress call. This made Buhari direct the service chiefs to wade into the matter to rescue the girls.”More photos below...
4 comments:
Thank God for their lives oo
Long live LIB
I think Nigeria is preferable for them than Mali
Welcome back
Lib addict#just passing#
