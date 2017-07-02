40 years after, lost recordings of Bob Marley found in London

Lost recordings of Bob Marley have been restored after it was found in a damp hotel basement in London.
The tapes are the original, high-quality live recordings of the reggae legend's concerts in London and Paris. Tracks include 'No Woman No Cry', 'Jamming' and 'Exodus.'
The recordings are from concerts at the Lyceum in London (1975), the Hammersmith Odeon (1976), the Rainbow, also in London (1977), and the Pavilion de Paris (1978).
According to a BBC report, they were found in a run-down hotel in Kensal Rise, northwest London, where Bob Marley and the Wailers stayed during their European tours in the mid-1970s. They were said to be discovered when Joe Gatt, a Marley fan and London businessman, took a phone call from a friend, who had found them while doing a building refuse clearance .
Bob Marley, who died in 1981, would have been 72 yesterday, Febuary 6, 2017.
