Thursday, 23 February 2017

4 year old girl's leg amputated in Kaduna hospital due to wrong diagnosis

4-year old Rukayya, who fell sick and was taken to a Hospital in Zaria, Kaduna, allegedly lost her leg due to wrong diagnosis by doctors in the hospital. Journalist, Fejiro Oliver shared the story on Facebook. See a graphic photo of the amputated leg and the full story after the cut...




Posted by at 2/23/2017 03:20:00 pm

7 comments:

OSINANL said...

HMMMMMMM...
SO THEM DON TURN THIS SMALL GIRL TO BEGGER NOW

23 February 2017 at 15:43
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

That hospital should be shut down and the doctor jailed for life! Wth!!

Long live LIB

23 February 2017 at 15:48
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Dis is sad


...merited happiness

23 February 2017 at 15:51
Saphire Muna said...

God! Poor child, hope the hospital is sealed and the doctor's certificate seized..












........... Cristovive.........

23 February 2017 at 15:53
Ejyksneh Morphla said...

Nawa o....terrible, we had been reduced to dis all bcus Buhari is in london, ok na

23 February 2017 at 16:21
Anonymous said...

Her leg was not amputated because she was a stickler, even though that was a wrong diagnosis. It was amputated to curb an ascending infection from the seemingly gangrenous leg. #justadressingtheheadline

23 February 2017 at 16:32
Ella chandelli said...

Sweet Jesus!!

23 February 2017 at 16:46

Post a Comment

