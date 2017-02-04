4 year old girl's leg amputated in Kaduna hospital due to wrong diagnosis

4-year old Rukayya, who fell sick and was taken to a Hospital in Zaria, Kaduna, allegedly lost her leg due to wrong diagnosis by doctors in the hospital. Journalist, Fejiro Oliver shared the story on Facebook. See a graphic photo of the amputated leg and the full story after the cut...
7 comments:
HMMMMMMM...
SO THEM DON TURN THIS SMALL GIRL TO BEGGER NOW
That hospital should be shut down and the doctor jailed for life! Wth!!
Long live LIB
Dis is sad
...merited happiness
God! Poor child, hope the hospital is sealed and the doctor's certificate seized..
........... Cristovive.........
Nawa o....terrible, we had been reduced to dis all bcus Buhari is in london, ok na
Her leg was not amputated because she was a stickler, even though that was a wrong diagnosis. It was amputated to curb an ascending infection from the seemingly gangrenous leg. #justadressingtheheadline
Sweet Jesus!!
Post a Comment