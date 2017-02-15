30% discount on West Wood Park Estate Phase 2. Now selling fo 8.4 million naira

The best gift you can give to your family is Real Estate Investment in an enviable location.
West wood park estate is on Monastery Road by Shoprite, Sangotedo it is situated on the Lekki Expressway and within the neighborhood of Shoprite, Emperor Estate, CMB Estates among many shopping malls, Schools and Businesses.
Title: C of O
DISCOUNT Price : 8.4 Million Naira
Size: 600 SQM
FEATURES
Good Road, Security, Good Title,No agent fee, excellent location.
WESTWOOD PARK ESTATE PHASE 2 is in the neighborhood of the following estates and locations:
Emperor Estate
Grenadines Estate
Novare Mall Shoprite Sangotedo
Diamond Estate
The Monastery.
VALENTINE ATTRACTION
Buy one plot or 2 Plot and get Washing machine
Buy 3 plots and get Ipad ,Air conditioner or fridge.
Buy 3 plots get Laptop Touch Screen or Iphone 6s
And more Home appliances as you buy more from us @realestatedome
For Inspection booking, payments and further enquiries
Please Call Joycee on 08135114835
Email - Info@realestatedome.com
Website- www.realestatedome.com
IG- @realestatedome
PLEASE NOTE: Price goes back to 12 Million Naira by February 28 this month.
ADVISE
You can buy and resell later with over 400% ROI
You can build houses for sale or rent to students of the Lagos Business School, Shoprite workers and many more. The future is here.
