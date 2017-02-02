'2Face has cancelled his own participation not my own' - Seyi Law insists protest will go on

Comedian, Seyi Law is not backing out of the planned protest scheduled for tomorrow despite the cancellation announced by 2face Idibia a few hours ago.
Seyi Law says, 'I am giving Nigerians the assurance that I will be at the stadium tomorrow. We have a right to our protest. I absolutely understand 2baba, but I am not backing out'. See more of his tweets after the cut...
18 comments:
Good luck to him!
YES
Good one my dear.MAY GOD OF JUSTICE BLESS U. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH OOOOOO TUFACE SHAME TO U MAN WOMAN.
Nigerians arise ooooooo if u are a love of truth and justice.my100 boys will be there live and direct.
2face or 3face u have failed me now i know ur face dey 2.am disappointed in u.IF TO FUCK 10 BITCHES @ THE SAME TIME WITHOUT CONDOM U GO DO AM FAST WITHOUT NOISE OR LISTING TO PEOPLES ADVICE FATHER'S OF MANY NATION U FUCKED UP MORON eww HEAVENLY FREEBORN WEPT IN PAIN. 2face u are a coward.2face u have sold ur birth right as a great guy for ALLOWING APC TO BRAIN WASH u with scam security trash WHEN MILLIONs OF NIGERIANS ARE READY TO CARRY OUT THIS HEAVENLY MISSION CALL PROTEST. may god keep blessing nnamdi kanu and his ipod for protesting without fear upon all the killing by police. 2FACE U ARE A COWARD LIKE TERRORIST CORPSE BUHARI OOOOOOOOOOO why not ask ur self will their be pro apc march tomorrow huh?why didn't police stop them huh? Yes there will be.WHY ARE THEY AFRAID OF THIS PROTEST HUH? Because they don't want the world to see their evil and scam.2FACE U HAVE MISS THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY OF GREATNESS OOOOOOOOOOO and international recognition ooo. IT SHALL NOT BE WELL WITH APC OOOO IT SHALL NOT BE WELL WITH APC SUPPORTERS OOOO AS FOR THAT DIRTY DRY FULANI ALMJIRI CALL TERRORIST BUHARI HIS ALREADY A WALKING CORPSE.nigerianson open una eyes ooooooo Nigeria is back in 1983 dictatorship rule ooooooooooo NIGERIANS ARISE NIGERIANS ARISE OOOOOOO ENOUGH IS ENOUGH IS LIFE OR DEATH OOOO 2face has failed me ooooooooooo freeborn wept in pain ooooooo DAURA SECRET SERVICE IS NOW SENDING ME WARNING EMAIL OOOOOOO FREEBORN IS READY TO DIE FOR SANE NIGERIANS once his back to that EVIL FOREST CALL NIGERIA.2face u failed me ooooooooooo apc's are now laughing@u,u are now a joke. Ewwww i wept again in pain oo.
Apc... Party's of liars.
Apc. Protection of fulani militia group.
Apc..haters of truth and critics but love praises.
Apc...party of dictatorship.
Apc...islamization agenda party.
Apc...wicked desperate men.
Apc. Looters and criminals with new name.
Apc....sponsors of evil,kidnappers,chibok girls and boko harams.
Apc.haters of papa trump.
Apc..haters of Niger deltans and ibos
apc. Party of clueless,incompetent and brain dead men
apc..ASSOCIATION OF PROTECTED CRIMINALS. Satanic party shame to that youth supporting them ur future is gone.RUN RUN RUN AWAY FROM APC OOOOOOOOOOO IF U WANT TO LIVE OOOO terrorist brain dead buhari ur time is up.
Don't put a CROWN ON A CLOWN
AND EXPECT A KING that's what terrorist buhari and apc are
#sad indeed
Tuface is nothing but a scared coward. A boy of no honor. But hunger and sorrow never depart from him. What a disgrace to his family and humanity. Fake life, fake celebrity. I wonder how much he sold himself. I weep for Nigerians. May God bless the Honorable Nnamdi Kanu & IPOB, FFK and Fayose,
Hausa almajiri apc police,daura secret service and soldiers should be ready to kill oooo if they don't have bullet they should an buy more oo BUT MY BOYS WILL SHOW THEM THAT THEY ARE NOT PEACE IPOD MEMBERS.
#sad indeed
God bless u @seyilaw, we have only few of u left, for thisr of us outside lagos n abuja, we are solidly with u
That's the spirit seyi. God bless you, it's not about 2face but what the masses r going through. I believe two faced started it as a joke and turned a lily when he realised how much people were interested in it! The useless "two faced" has just made rubbish of his brand. We r not ready to die for this country yet we want things to change for good? What a joke!
I'll be there live, Abuja Unity fountain. NigeriansProtest
We needs you to lead us in the protest. 2face should rethink and still called back the protest
@official2baba I never had the thought 💭 that you would ever disappoint on this, does it mean you never thought 💭 about the challenges you will face before embarking on the arrangements for the protest or you're planning to drop 💧 a new song and this is just one ☝️ of the idea 💡 of promoting the new song? Abeg kindly tell us your real motives #StopBiafraKillings
Vry GOOD. I love d spirit.
2baba hs bn bought, tnx Seyi.
If this protest does not hold as schedule, I will burn my PVC publicly tomorrow and from tomorrow start destroying government's property
#NigeriansArise
WE MUST PROTEST!!!
The protest would have gone as far as showing internationally on CNN and would have made a great impact. To all of you ever thinking low of FELA now you can see how courageous, strong, brace, fearless and good leadership kind of man he was. You don't start what you can't finish, I expect him to have had a deep thought before coming out to talk about a protest. You just made me delete all the respect I have for you as a man. @official2baba . You ain't different from Bobrisky who can't be bold enough to admit he's gay. #CowardMen
Guts over Fear! 2baba ain't no man! He's just another weak ass in a man's form.
