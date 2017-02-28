28 year old man arrested for killing five of his family members in Oyo state

Daniel who is believed to be mentally unstable, is said to have had a disagreement with some members of his family earlier in the day after asking for money to travel out of the country and his request being turned down.
He reportedly stormed out of the house but came back late at night to set the house on fire. The deceased persons were burnt beyond recognition while two survivors are receiving medical attention at the Muslim Hospital in Kishi.
After committing the crime, the suspect fled to another location but has since been apprehended. He has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department in Iyaganku Ibadan, for further investigations which would include a mental evaluation.
No comments:
Post a Comment