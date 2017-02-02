26,000 Somali refugees stranded in Kenya over US travel ban

About 26, 000 Somali refugees in Kenya who are to be resettled in the United States cannot move to the country following the latest travel ban on Muslims by President Donald Trump.
The refugees, who have all been interviewed by the US State Department and UN were told on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, that they can't travel to the US at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.
These are people who have packed their bags, emptied their bank accounts, sold all their goods and said their goodbyes. Then they hear they are not going to the US after all,' said one aid worker in Nairobi.
Representatives from UN agencies in the Kenyan capital are scheduled to meet local government officials on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, in an attempt to resolve the problem.
Source: Nairobi News
No comments:
Post a Comment