25 years after, British songwriter sues Rock Band, U2

In the court documents, Rose says he recorded a demo and gave it to Island Records, which circulated it and repeatedly listened to in its offices. That same year, Island Records signed U2 and Rose thinks it's no coincidence that "The Fly" the lead single from U2's "Achtung Baby" album features a guitar hook and solo nearly identical to the one in "Nae Slappin."
It's not clear why Rose waited 25 years to sue, but he wants $5 million in damages.
Listen to both songs below...
1 comment:
Bros,its not who steal what in music, its who delivers it first in a way that appeals to the audience
