Tuesday, 28 February 2017

25 years after, British songwriter sues Rock Band, U2

Paul Rose, a British writer and guitarist with 12 solo albums of his own is suing popular rock band U2 (Bono, Edge and the boys) saying they jacked the music for "The Fly" (released by U2 in 1991) from his 1989 song "Nae Slappin."
In the court documents, Rose says he recorded a demo and gave it to Island Records, which circulated it and repeatedly listened to in its offices. That same year, Island Records signed U2 and Rose thinks it's no coincidence  that "The Fly" the lead single from U2's "Achtung Baby" album features a guitar hook and solo nearly identical to the one in "Nae Slappin."
It's not clear why Rose waited 25 years to sue, but he wants $5 million in damages.
Listen to both songs below...

Bonita Bislam said...

Bros,its not who steal what in music, its who delivers it first in a way that appeals to the audience

28 February 2017 at 17:55

