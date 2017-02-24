24-year-old female medical doctor who studied in Ukraine dies after a brief illness in Warri

Born July 6, 1992, Dr. Appih graduated from the prestigious Ivana-- Frankivsk National Medical University, Ukraine. Upon her return to Nigeria, she did her House Job in Zaria, Kaduna State. She fell sick shortly after her return to Warri and never recovered. Tega passed away on January 31, 2017.
In his homily, Rev. Fr. Anthony Ewherido, who officiated the funeral service with 14 other Catholic priest, said:
"Since January 31, 2017, when she passed on, people have been asking same question of why her and why now? Only God can answer this question. But we pray that the good Lord will take good care of her for us".
"There was nothing Dr Nancy Oghenetega Appih left undone on earth. We thank God that she was a wonderful person. The Holy Spirit will keep her parents and those close to her", Rev. Fr Ewherido said.
He also stated;
" Dr Nancy Oghenetega Appih had the best of medical and spiritual care when she was sick. But it pleases the Lord to take her away from us. We will never get use to her death. May God give us long life. May God remove the death of our children from us; we shall never bury our children again. But weep no more for our departed Dr Nancy Oghenetega Appih, we are going to meet her again in heaven".
Her father, Chief (Sir) Efe Appih said;
"The death of my daughter is a painful one. God knows the best. I have to be strong because there is nothing that I can do over her death. But I will do everything to keep her memory alive. My daughter lives on".
Speaking in tears after the burial, Mrs Felicia Appih described the death of her first child and the only female as a big blow and promised to do everything to immortalise her name.
Source: Dennis Otu
