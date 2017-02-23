23-year old suspect arrested for robbing a bank customer

The Lagos state command through the it's operatives from Victoria Island division have arrested a 23 - years old suspect for offence of robbery.
The suspect George Onuh who was accompanied by his gang member still at large had waylaid and dispossessed their victim one Bola who was carrying a large sum of money just withdrawn from the bank.
The alarm raised by the victim attracted the police operatives on patrol around the vicinity, who trailed the suspects to law school area where one of the suspects was apprehended and the cash recovered from him while the other fled with the motorcycle used for the operation.
The victim while narrating her ordeal to the police, said she had gone to GTBank on Adetokunbo Ademola street to withdraw some cash, and in the banking hall she sighted the suspect and thought he was a customer but was surprised when the same supposed customer waylaid her and pointed a gun at her to dispossess her of her money.
The recovered money was subsequently handed over to the victim.
The exhibit recovered from the suspect is one locally made pistol with six rounds of live ammunition.
The command's spokesperson Sp Dolapo Badmos said the commissioner of police CP Fatai Owoseni has directed that the suspect and exhibits be transferred to SARS Ikeja while effort is on to apprehend the fleeing suspect.
