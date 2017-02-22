22-year-old woman dies of Lassa fever in UCTH

As at the time she was admitted to UCTH after being taken to a couple of other hospitals in Calabar, the illness was already in a critical stage. Sadly she died within 12 hours of being brought into UCTH.
Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Thomas Agan, confirmed the incident. He, however, revealed to reporters that they were on top of the situation and there was no cause for panic. He went on to reveal that all hospital personnel who attended to the deceased have been quarantined.
