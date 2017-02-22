 22-year-old woman dies of Lassa fever in UCTH | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Thursday, 23 February 2017

22-year-old woman dies of Lassa fever in UCTH

22-year-old Christabel Itodo died of Lassa fever at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH. The deceased had taken ill in Benue state and was being treated there before requesting to be transferred to Cross River state so she could be close to her soldier husband stationed in Calabar.
As at the time she was admitted to UCTH after being taken to a couple of other hospitals in Calabar, the illness was already in a critical stage. Sadly she died within 12 hours of being brought into UCTH.

Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Thomas Agan, confirmed the incident. He, however, revealed to reporters that they were on top of the situation and there was no cause for panic. He went on to reveal that all hospital personnel who attended to the deceased have been quarantined.
Posted by at 2/23/2017 07:38:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts