2017 Lenovo National Promo produces winners

Four lucky individuals were announced as winners of star prizes of smart televisions while five more won laptops from Lenovo’s world-class range. 30 other finalists were rewarded withLenovo Tablets and DVD players.
To participate in the promo, customers were expected to purchase their Lenovo smartphone from the recently opened Lenovo Experience Store in Ikeja, Lagos or any authorised Lenovo smartphone retail stores nationwide towards standing the chance of winning any one of theprizes. Participants in the promo were also rewarded with instant gifts including Recharge cards, Notepads, Gifts bags and much more at each point of sale during the promo.
In a statement, Smartphones Business Lead for Lenovo Technologies West Africa, Mr. Manoj Rajasekharan described the promo as a platform for Lenovo to connect as well as drive significant engagement with its Nigerian consumers.
“The Lenovo National Promo is our way of showing our appreciation to our customers for their loyalty and support; they are the major reason for our successes in the past year. The initiative also demonstrates our commitment to providing Nigerians with additional value for every smartphone purchase. We look forward to rewarding our loyal customers with more initiatives of this kind,” he said.Rajasekharan added that Lenovo would continue to leverage on its expertise in mobile technology to improve the lives of its customers.
The 2017 Lenovo National Promo builds on the wide success of the 2016 edition which saw 19-year old university undergraduate, Vivian Onyemaechiemerge as winner of the grand prize of a brand new Kia Rio in the final draw.The initiative was designed to make the holiday season more exciting for Nigerians.The January 27 raffle draw marks the conclusion of the 2017edition of the promo and was executed in partnership with key smartphone dealers in the country. The event was witnessed by representatives of the Lagos Office of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (Lagos Zonal Office).
Expressing his delight at the success of the promotion, Marketing Manager, Lenovo Technologies West Africa, Mr. BoladeOyekanmi thanked the company’s customers for the very positive response they expressed towards the campaign.
“We are very pleased with the overwhelming response that the Lenovo National Promo received during its run. The winning opportunities brought joy to the hearts of many Nigerians and we feel very happy to have been able to make this happen,” he said.About Lenovo
