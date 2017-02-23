2017 Brit awards: Full list of Winners

The 37th edition of the British Phonographic Industry's annual pop music awards (Brit Awards) held last night February 22, 2017 at The O2 in London.
At the ceremony, late David Bowie was honoured with two major awards while Beyonce, Little Mix, Drake and newcomer Rag’n’Bone Man also took home prizes. See the full list of winners after the cut
British male solo artist
Craig David
British female solo artist
British group
British breakthrough act
Brits global success award
Adele – WINNER
Best single
Mastercard British Album
The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep for You Are Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It
International male solo artist
International female solo artist
International group
Best British video
