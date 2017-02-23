 2017 Brit awards: Full list of Winners | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Thursday, 23 February 2017

2017 Brit awards: Full list of Winners

The 37th edition of the British Phonographic Industry's annual pop music awards (Brit Awards) held last night February 22, 2017 at The O2 in London.

At the ceremony, late David Bowie was honoured with two major awards while Beyonce, Little Mix, Drake and newcomer Rag’n’Bone Man also took home prizes. See the full list of winners after the cut

British male solo artist

Craig David
David Bowie – WINNERKano
Michael Kiwanuka
Skepta

British female solo artist

Anohni
Ellie Goulding
Emeli Sandé – WINNER Lianne La Havas
Nao

British group

The 1975 – WINNER Bastille
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
Radiohead

British breakthrough act

Anne-Marie
Blossoms
Rag’n’Bone Man – WINNER Skepta
Stormzy

Brits global success award

Adele – WINNER

Best single

Alan Walker – Faded
Calum Scott – Dancing On My Own
Calvin Harris ft Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye
Coldplay – Hymn For the Weekend
James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
Jonas Blue feat. Dakota – Fast Car 
Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex – WINNER 
Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson – Girls Like
Zayn – Pillowtalk

Mastercard British Album

The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep for You Are Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It
David Bowie – Blackstar – WINNER Kano – Made in the Manor
Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate
Skepta – Konnichiwa

International male solo artist

Bon Iver
Bruno Mars
Drake – WINNER Leonard Cohen
The Weeknd

International female solo artist

Beyoncé – WINNER 
Christine and the Queens
Rihanna
Sia
Solange

International group

A Tribe Called Quest – WINNER Drake & Future
Kings of Leon
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
Twenty One Pilots

Best British video

Adele – Send My Love (To Your New Lover)
Calvin Harris ft Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye
Coldplay – Hymn for the Weekend
James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
Jonas Blue ft Dakota – Fast Car
Little Mix ft Sean Paul – Hair
One Direction – History – WINNER 
Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson – Girls Like
Zayn – Pillowtalk
Posted by at 2/23/2017 08:58:00 am

2 comments:

glowy shoe said...

I love craig david and elie goulding.. Congrats to all the winners..

Glowyshoes's blog

23 February 2017 at 09:04
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Congratulations to dem winners


...merited happiness

23 February 2017 at 09:06

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts