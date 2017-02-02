2 years after, Harrison Ford is involved in another plane crash

Hollywood star, Harrison Ford was aboard a small plane that landed on a taxiway of a California airport, flying directly over a waiting American Airlines 737 on Monday.
Confirming the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration, which is yet to identify who was piloting the plane said the actor's Aviat Husky single-engine propellor plane was cleared to land on Runway 20L at John Wayne Airport in Orange County.
The FAA said the pilot repeated the approved landing clearance back to the air traffic controller. "The pilot then landed on a taxiway that runs parallel to the runway, overflying a Boeing 737 that was holding short of the runway". The 737-800, operated by American Airlines, had 110 passengers and six crew aboard. The flight departed the gate from Orange County for Dallas just after noon.
Harrison Ford experienced an engine failure on his single-engine Ryan Aeronautical ST3KR in March 2015, performing an emergency landing on a golf course. Back then, he was seriously injured in the accident and the NTSB traced the cause to a failed part inside the engine's carburetor.
