2 Nigerians and Mozambicans nationals arrested over the killing of a family in four in SA

The South African Police have arrested two Nigerians and Mozambicans nationals for the Modderbult farm murders which claimed a family of four on Tuesday, February 15, 2017.
According to Buzz SA, the victims Gert Smuts (78), and his wife, Paulina Smuts (70), their son and daughter-in-law, Louis (47) and Belinda Smuts (42) were shot dead on a farm at Balfour in Mpumalanga.
Police discovered two firearms and jewelry abandoned at the murder scene, they found that the vehicle of the victims, a Toyota Prado was missing.
After an intensive manhunt for the suspects, two Nigerian nationals and two Mozambicans have been arrested so far. The Nigerian nationals, aged 20 and 30 years appeared before the Balfour Magistrate’s Court yesterday, February 15, 2017. There were charged with possession of suspected stolen property.
Likewise, the Mozambican duo, aged 26 and 36 years, who will make a court appearance on today, February 16, 2017. They will be facing four counts of murder, illegal possession of firearm and possession of suspected stolen vehicle.
