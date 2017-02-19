19-year-old mother orally rapes her 3-month-old son to make child porn

The young mother admitted to The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services that she performed oral sex on her infant on the 5th of February.
She has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and manufacturing sexually abusive material. Her parental rights have been suspended and her bond has been set at $200,000. Meanwhile, the son she abused is currently in the care of local authorities in Muskegon Town, Michigan, while they try to find the biological father of the baby.
Jazmine will appear in court later this month and if convicted, she is likely to face a life sentence.
No comments:
Post a Comment