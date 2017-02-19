19-year-old boy exposes a 40-year-old married woman who forces him to 10 sex sessions a day

The woman involved, Memory Tete from Masango Village was also reported to be sexually involved with five other men.
Narrating his ordeal to village court, Tymore said:
'It started well in my life as memory took me to her home when I was in grade six. I was going to school at the same time herding cattle.
"We started having sexual intercourse in 2012 and would do 10 rounds per day. She would stock the sperms and then go to South Africa to sell them' he said
He also revealed that his father had one day caught them and reported to the police, but the matter wasn't taken seriously because the woman was well known.
'My father caught us red handed having sex in 2014. He was passing by and he heard the explicit sounds and forced his way into the house where he caught us pants down.
He lodged a complaint with the police but they never took it seriously because she is so influential in the society,' he added.
After finishing his grade seven, Trymore said he got $30 from the woman for the services he rendered.
He claimed that after the payment he left to his uncle's place to stay but the woman still followed him pleading for him to come back since he had witnessed her dumping a foetus at her homestead.
Recounting how things turned bad for him, the 19-year-old said: 'The problem started when Memory dated Gideon Mafana who threatened and chased me away. I kept on demanding my money but Gideon continued to threaten me and now I am failing to sexually satisfy my wife whom I married.' He said
Responding to the accusation, Memory confirmed cheating with several men including Trymore saying she was sex starved since her husband, Chamunorwa Hofisi is based in South Africa.
'On allegations that I have been harvesting sperms, Trymore is only after finding ways to tarnish my image after he learned that I was dating another man. Trymore is still pestering me for sex and I am denying he visit me anytime even during the day until one day that he clashed with one of my lovers.' She said
The 40-year-old also denied an involvement in sperm harvesting, saying:
'My visit to South Africa was not to sell sperms as alleged by Trymore but I was visiting my husband, who later learned about my affair with Trymore from the villagers but he forgave me since he understands the fact that I was sex starved.'
Memory, however, confirmed dumping a foetus secretly at her homestead in the presence of Trymore and one Madzimai Netsai.
The village headman, Caleb Masango who presided over the hearing of Memory's illicit affair with Trymore referred the case to police following revelations of abortion during the trial.
