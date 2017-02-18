18-year-old lady missing for two days after leaving her home in Kano

Hafsat Surajo, 18, has been declared missing by her family members after she left home on the morning of February 12th and did not return.
A family source revealed to LIB that Hafsat has been ill for a while and on Sunday morning her sister woke very early to find that Hafsat was missing from their home in the Unguwa Uku area of Tarauni local govt council in Kano State.
She informed her mother and a search for the girl was conducted spanning across hospitals and the home of friends, yet no useful information has been received.
The source reveals that no one knows exactly when she left home or what she was wearing when she left. She was last seen after she went to bed the night before. No one has contacted them to make demands either.
"Nobody knows anything about where she is, not even her friends. Even her phones are in the house, so we can't call her." The source told LIB.
The case has been reported to the police in Kano but there has been no breakthrough yet.
Please if you have any information about 18-year-old Hafsat kindly inform the authorities and help bring her home.
I pray she is found on time hale and hearty
May Allah protect her wherever she's and return her back to her family.
Chai evil people evil people pls return dis girl
I pray she's found hale and hearty.
abeg she is not lost she go come back after valentine. na d*** she fine go
Amen
