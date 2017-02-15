$15 million: Patience Jonathan’s suit adjourned as women group storm court premises to show solidarity(photos)

A Federal High court sitting in Lagos has adjourned to March 6th the suit filed by former first lady, Patience Jonathan, seeking an order from th court for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC to unfreeze the accounts of four companies linked to her that had been indicted in a money laundering case.
The former First lady had filed the suit against the antigraft agency after it froze the accounts of four companies, namely Pluto Property and Investment Company Limited; Seagate Property Development and Investment Company Limited; Trans Ocean Property and Investment Company Limited; and Globus Integrated Service Limited, that were linked to her.
The companies had on September 15th, pleaded guilty to laundering $15,591,700 when they were arraigned.
Patience Jonathan later came out to claim ownership of the accounts but denied claims that they were used to launder money.
The presiding judge adjourned the case to March 6th after counsel to some of the indicted companies, asked for more time to understudy the case.
At the hearing of the $15 million suit today, some women group stormed the court premises to show their solidarity to her.
