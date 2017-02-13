13-year-old girl who was gang raped leaves a warning to bullies then takes her life

13-year-old Cassidy Trevan was victimized in more ways than one by some students of Wellington Secondary College in Melbourne, Australia and she eventually decided to end it all by taking her life.
First, Cassidy was bullied and taunted at school, including being slapped around the face and having her family home vandalized.
Her abusers went on to take the bully online and at some point, the teenager became fed up and in a bid to escape her abusers, she refused to attend her entire fourth term at school, choosing instead to enroll for a recovery programme.
Towards the end of the programme, her bullies contacted her, apologized and invited her to a festival which she agreed to attend, not knowing that they had ulterior motives.
At the festival, the girls arranged for a group of boys to gang rape Cassidy. The case was reported to the police and later dropped because Cassidy was afraid to give a statement.
In 2015 she took her life and a year after her sad death, her mother found a letter on her only daughter's computer. The letter was not a revenge note but a warning to others about the dangers of bullying.
The grieving mother who lost her only daughter shared a touching message on Facebook with the letter.
Below is the full content of the suicide note Cassidy left before she committed suicide.
"I was a student at (school name omitted) and I was raped by some of the students who still attend that school. I know this already probably sounds like attention-seeking but it’s honestly far from it.
‘I have many reasons for doing this which I’ll also explain.
‘My aim is to warn other people (students mostly but also parents) about what happened because I’m worried if they could do it to me they could do it to other kids like me, or at least try to.
‘You actually have the power to stop this from happening. Remember the people who did this to me were school students at (omitted), it’s hard to believe, I know. But it’s true.
‘I’m not doing this for revenge to those students that raped me, set up the rape, bullied me about the rape, teased me about the rape or anything like that.
‘I’m also not doing this for attention seeking like I mentioned earlier, I want to make that clear.
‘I’m doing this because over 1500 students years 7-12 are currently enrolled at the school and they need to be warned. I feel because of what happened to me, and because the staff at the school did nothing to help me (which I’ll talk a bit more about later).
‘It’s now my duty to warn you all and to make you aware of what happened. (Not just what you may have heard around school but what actually happened.)
‘But I’m also doing this for myself. I want to finally after 1 and ½ years be left alone. It’s surprising just how many students at (omitted) have heard stories of me and weirdly enough still get told stories of me to this day.
‘I still continue to get students I’ve never met contacting me Facebook calling me a slut. I’ve moved schools, I’ve moved house and still I’m being contacted and bullied.
‘I can’t stop people from spreading rumours, but at least I could try and spread what really happened seeing as it’s still being talked about anyway.
‘But as I said this honestly is more so for students who are unaware of this and are in danger of those students.
‘My name is Cassidy Trevan, and I was raped.
‘If anyone every tries this on you trust me it’s worth fighting! Fight! If you don’t you’ll regret it for the rest of your life like I do. You can do it. Be careful. Be warned. Be safe.’
