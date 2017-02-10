10-year-old pupil dies after teacher orders classmates to beat her

According to Nairobi News, the male teacher from the Mukandamia Primary School in Kenya is reported to have ordered the deceased classmates to beat her on Thursday, January 26, 2017, simply because she could not read in class.
After the sad incident, the victim reported to the headteacher that she was ill and requested to go home where she lived with her 86 year old grandmother.
On Sunday, January 29, 2017, the girl's condition worsened after she started vomiting blood and was rushed to a hospital in Naromoru town, where she died while undergoing treatment.
However, parents of the students have withdrawn their children from the school with police already in pursuit of the teacher who went missing after the incident.
