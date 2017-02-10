10-year-old houseboy scalded with hot water by his guardian, finally reunites with his mother

In November 2016, One Ms Uduak was arrested and charged to Calabar Magistrates Court for allegedly pouring boiling water on the face of 10-year-old boy, Daniel Okon Nse in an attempt to wake him up from sleep. It was gathered that the 29-year-old suspect poured boiling water on Nse, causing severe burns and injuries on the child’s face and arm.
A neighbour to the accused, noticed the grave injuries on the child and immediately reported to Basic Rights Counsel Initiative, a front line child rights organization in Calabar. The organization reported the case to the police and they arrested the perpetrator. (Read more here)
Justice has now reportedly been gotten for Daniel and he has been reunited with his mother.
