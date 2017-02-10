 10 year old boy bitten by world's deadliest spider in Australia, makes incredible recovery after 12 vials of antivenom | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Friday, 24 February 2017

10 year old boy bitten by world's deadliest spider in Australia, makes incredible recovery after 12 vials of antivenom

A 10 year old boy bitten by the world's deadliest spider, the funnel-web spider, in Australia has miraculously recovered after he was administered 12 vials of anti-venom, the largest dose ever given to a patient in the country's medical history.

The boy, Matthew Mitchell was beaten on his hand while he and his dad were cleaning a shed, then he started sweating and frothing at the mouth . He was then rushed to the hospital and was discharged a day later, wowing wildlife experts.

“I’ve never heard of it, it’s incredible,” said Tim Faulkner, a wildlife expert. “And to walk out of hospital a day later with no effects is a testament to the antivenom.”

Describing the bite, Mitchell told the Australian Daily Telegraph: “It [the spider] sort of clawed onto me and all the legs and everything crawled around my finger and I couldn’t get it off.”

Darren Mitchell, the father of the boy, said: ‘He went from pain in his finger until getting the tingling up his arm ... but he stayed conscious the whole time.”


The funnel-web is considered the most deadliest spider in the world as it's fast-acting venom can kill within 15 minutes.
Posted by at 2/24/2017 12:45:00 pm

1 comment:

Fortunatus Ifenna said...

Thank God. Join the Money Team! Get superb soccer prediction tips for Friday & Saturday 24th & 25th February 2017 @ www.fortunatusblog.com 

24 February 2017 at 13:03

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts