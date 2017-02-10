10 year old boy bitten by world's deadliest spider in Australia, makes incredible recovery after 12 vials of antivenom

The boy, Matthew Mitchell was beaten on his hand while he and his dad were cleaning a shed, then he started sweating and frothing at the mouth . He was then rushed to the hospital and was discharged a day later, wowing wildlife experts.
“I’ve never heard of it, it’s incredible,” said Tim Faulkner, a wildlife expert. “And to walk out of hospital a day later with no effects is a testament to the antivenom.”
Describing the bite, Mitchell told the Australian Daily Telegraph: “It [the spider] sort of clawed onto me and all the legs and everything crawled around my finger and I couldn’t get it off.”
Darren Mitchell, the father of the boy, said: ‘He went from pain in his finger until getting the tingling up his arm ... but he stayed conscious the whole time.”
