10 things every woman should know about her vagina

1. While men do pee out of the penis, women do not pee out of the vaginal. There are three holes down there. Get a hand mirror and go to town. From front to back, the urethra is the first hole (and the one used to pee).The vaginal is the second, and the anus the third. It will amaze you that there are several people who do not know this!
2. The vaginal doesn’t connect to your lung. If you lose something in there, do not worry. Reach in all the way with your hand and pull it out. In doing that however, don’t use a plier!
If you think you put something in there and you can’t find it, chances are good that it is simply not there.
3. Contrary to popular mythology (a set of exaggerated false beliefs), there is no such thing as regaining of virginity. Once you lose it, it’s gone. Just keep that in mind!
4. You can still catch some sexually transmitted diseases even if you use a condom. This is because the skin of the Vulva can still touch infectious skin of the male scrotum during intercourse and before you know it, Warts, Herpes, Pubic lice, etc can be transferred!
So pick your partners carefully.
5. The Vulva is the whole female genital ‘’package’’ (labia, clitoris, vaginal & urethra). The vulva gets called a lot of funny names and it’s sometimes confused with the vaginal. The vaginal is the passageway that connects your Vulva with the cervix and uterus. Hence the one you see outside is the Vulva and not the Vaginal!
6. The vaginal produces different discharges at different times. Discharge may also have a slight smell, which is healthy and normal. However if your discharge smells really bad or fishy, then you need to consult health care professionals.
1. An infection or change in the normal balance of vaginal yeast and bacteria can cause inflammation of the vaginal. Symptoms may include vaginal discharge, odour, itching, and pain.
2. Sometimes women try to get rid of the natural discharge and smells of the vulva using douches, deodorants, scented sprays (often called ‘’feminine hygiene products’’).These can be harmful because they throw off the balance of the good bacteria found in the vaginal. This can lead to infections and irritations.
3. Changes in your hormone levels can affect your vaginal. For instance, Oestrogen production declines after menopause and during breast-feeding. Loss of Oestrogen can cause the vaginal lining to thin- making sex painful.
4. Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that support digestive health, but also plays vital role in ensuring that the vaginal ecosystem is well balanced. You may need to learn more about Probiotics for the sake of your vaginal!
