10 men sentenced to death over football riot in Egypt

An Egyptian court on Monday, February 20, 2017, sentenced 10 men convicted over rioting that claimed 70 lives at a stadium in Port Said in 2012. According to Aljazeera, the riot broke out when fans of home team Al-Masry and Cairo’s Al-Ahly clashed after a premier league match between the two clubs. The Cairo fans unfurled banners insulting the local team, which had won the match 3-1.
The ruling by the Court of Cassation, which is final, excluded an 11th defendant who remains at large after his death penalty was also confirmed in June 2015 by another court.
The ruling was welcomed by relatives of those who died in the rioting, who celebrated outside the court in Cairo.
