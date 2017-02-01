 1 Day, 2 Locations, 6 Seasoned Speakers: #HEF2017 is the Game-Changer for Your Business. | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 13 February 2017

1 Day, 2 Locations, 6 Seasoned Speakers: #HEF2017 is the Game-Changer for Your Business.

So, #HEF2017 is here, and that's something great for the Nigeria entrepreneurial community. Whether you are building a business full time or simply nourishing your side gig, #HEF gives you the platform to learn, network and ask questions from the best thinkers and doers in Nigeria and beyond, thus giving you the opportunity to draw timely and invaluable insights which can leverage to advance your business pursuits.



So, in short, #HEF is somehow akin to attending Business School classes laced with mentoring sessions but without the attendant cost

An initiative of the Harvesters brand, this edition of #HEF (Harvesters Entrepreneurs Forum) hosts Dr Anderson Uvie-Emegbo - faculty member   at Lagos Business School; Dapo Adelegan - President, Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce; Akin Oyebode - Executive Secretary, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund; Founder at Zinox Group -Leo Stan Eke; and Babatunde Durosinmi-Etti, the Honorable Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment in Lagos State.
 

Addressing the theme of "Crafting a Winning Business Strategy", the panel is expected to address pertinent issues affecting Nigerian businesses, proffer solutions to pressing challenges and also give participants a distilled roadmap for accessing the N25billion Lagos State Employment Trust fund for business growth and success.

#HEF2017 holds on Saturday, February 18, 2017, from 11.00am -1.30pm in two (locations): Gbagada and Lekki. The event is free, courtesy of the sponsoring brand, but you need to register at https://goo.gl/PVhO5J and indicate your preferred location: either Plot 7 Gbagada Oshodi Expressway, Opposite Mobil Filling Station, Gbagada, Lagos OR Block 94 Plot 22, Providence Street, 2nd Round About, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
 

For more information, head on to www.harvestersng.org or www.facebook.com/harvestersng
