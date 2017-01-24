'Zimbabwe's situation is bad, President Mugabe can't even control a spade' - SA EFF leader, Julius Malema

In a media brief held in Braamfontein Monday morning, Malema who was speaking on Gambia's political crisis between former President Yahya Jammeh and incumbent President Adama Barrow, also urged Mugabe to step down as president.
According to him, he said the World's oldest President who has ruled for 30 years is not doing justice on the African revolution project but destroying his own legacy.
'Zimbabwe situation is bad, president Mugabe can't even control a spade, they were trying to plant a tree and he can't control that thing. That's how old he is. He's no longer capable of discharging his responsibilities."His overstay is not doing justice on the African revolution project. He is destroying his own legacy.
We celebrate Mugabe. We celebrate what he has done and we will continue his legacy, but grandpa it's enough now. You must let go and allow other people to continue that legacy.' he added.
