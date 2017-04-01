“This man hooked me along Samora Machel Avenue and we agreed US$5 for a short time and upon asking for my money after we undressed, he promised to pay after sex,” I agreed unaware that he is a liar and my roommate recognized his voice since we are divided by a curtain and informed me that he did it to her on Boxing Day. He assaulted me after I took his clothes refusing to let him to leave the room and my friends joined me in trying to get paid. We do not extort clients at this flat but such kind of clients who come here without money for training are not welcome, we are here for money to keep our kids going,” she said.
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Wednesday, 4 January 2017
Zimbabwean prostitutes strips and beat up man who refused to pay them after sex
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 1/04/2017 11:59:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment