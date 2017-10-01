Zimbabwean preacher exposes fellow man of God who is obsesssed with sex

Steve Blomefield (pictured left), a Zimbabwe preacher based in Bulawayo has exposed his fellow man of God, Walter Magaya (right) of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries of his obsession with sex. Over the years, Prophet Magaya has been accused of raping and sleeping with several women.
But in a recent video interview with Zim News which was transcribed into text for easy access, Steve Blomefield highlighted Prophet Magaya's sexual tricks with women.
According to the preacher, who warned that women should never to go to Magaya in private, he revealed that about thirty women have been drugged through his dark techniques into sex.
'A prophet is problematic because you say things that people don’t know but eventually the truth should come out.
Magaya’s prayer lodge have symbols of a male and female organ and a spray of water into the female organ(male fluids), a representation of Magaya’s worship of sex, he is so obsessed with sex as seen on the architecture of his lodges and swimming pool.
People should know that having the lodge as House of God makes no difference, in bible times idolaters went into temples to perform rituals with sex goddesses and prostitutes. Stone phoenix is a symbol of a male organ and Magaya has to remove it.
Magaya invites a woman by herself into his lodge so they feel special. He will then ask for sex. If she says no,he uses dark techniques to force his victims into sex.
Women should never be in private space with Magaya and there are chances you may be given date rape drugs as the prophet is obsessed with sex.
You will only realise you had sex with Magaya when you wake up, it’s not consensual, that is date rape.
Many people are drugged to surrender their bodies to him, about thirty women have been through this. You have to report him immediately to the police though you will face stiff opposition from family.
Zimbabweans have to reform from the obsession with sex. It is bad. women should never go to Magaya in private. Do not ever do that.
The sex images on the lodges do not have any effect on people but show what is in Magaya’s heart
Y can't he get married
OMG! Under the guise of christianity....Where can I find a true man of God? Please don't mention Nigeria ooooo bcos everybody na thief for that side of the world. America? I no wan pastor wey be gay ooo. No pastor for the whole of Isreal. Abeg call me if u don see one man of God wey no collect stolen funds, wey no be gay and wey im watch no cost pass 40knaira....I wan make im pray for me. 0803452LINDA.
Imagine! Just look @how these fools are disgracing them selfs.may god save his church.MR EXPOSER HOW DID U GOT THE VIDEO OR KNEW ALL THESE HUH? Waiting carry u go there huh? SHAMELESS BIRDS OF THE SAME FEATHERS. since i was born i have never see a Muslim exposing or Muslim talkless of cleric Muslim doing the same to his fellow cleric that doesn't mean dey no dey do am oo UPON THEIR SATANIC TERRORISM RELIGION OO. What a shame to Christianity. PLEASE THESE IDIOTS ARE MEN OF GOSH NOT GOD PLEASE.
Over to anti Christ freeze
#sad indeed
men of God ko man of God ni...Man of god possessed with the evil spirit
Signed
LibBadBoy
