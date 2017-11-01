Zimbabwean Police arrests prophet for fraud and bewitching church members

His driver, Norest Brian Muchecheti, revealed this to seven victims after he clashed with the prophet for bedding his wife.
Speaking to H-Metro, one of Prophet Madzibaba’s victims, Alec Gaviro, who lost more than US$200 after the prophet removed a baboon leg with charms planted in his house, expressed his delight after the prophet got exposed.
'Problems lead us to consult these prophets but I want to thank God for allowing Madzibaba’s driver to confess what this fake prophet was doing.
'His driver told me that many people were being duped by Madzibaba and I discovered that he bought harmless live snakes from Snake Park and planted them at one of his victims’ home in Southlea Park.Brian who confirmed cheating with Madzibaba's wife also exposed his bad deeds on how he extorts money from people and sleep around with different women.
'I was his driver yes and we visited many places with him until I discovered that he was faking miracles. After such trips, he would end up hooking up with ladies and booking lodges to have s*x with them and this led me to get the truth from him.
Many times his wife questioned why we were not returning home on time after the trips and I later disclosed his cheating habits to her. I felt happy when she seduced me and discovered that she was eager also to fall in love with me since she was s*x starved.
Madzibaba later discovered my illicit affair with his wife and he treated me badly that I was left with no choice other than exposing him to people he duped by performing fake prophecies. I have informed a number of people some are far away from Harare and I feel sorry for him if they all discover it because they lost beasts and more money.
'I am not married. I separated with my wife after she cheated with another man.'Prophet Madzibaba Starlin who is been detained at Glen Norah Police Station is appeared in court Tuesday.
