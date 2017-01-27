Zimbabwe offers workers land instead of bonues amid stagnated economic

Speaking at a meeting on Wednesday, the secretary-general of the Progressive Teachers Union in Zimbabwe, Raymond Majongwe described the government’s offer as 'madness' and said the union members rejected it.
However, the Zimbabwe’s public sector workers are said to paid an annual bonus equivalent to a month’s salary every November and December but the government which spends more than $250 million monthly on salaries has not revealed when the 2016 payment will be made.
