Saturday, 14 January 2017

Zimbabwe Anglican priest threatens to kill wife for denying him conjugal right

Climax Dewa, an Anglican church priest from Zimbabwe, has threatened to kill his wife for denying him conjugal rights and being too disrespectful.

His wife identified as Doris Dewa, had applied for a peace order against him in 2016 after accusing him of physically, emotionally and psychologically abusing her.

According to The Chronicle, the 65-year-old who violated the peace order appeared at the Bulawayo court on Tuesday, January 11, 2017.

During his court appearance , he claimed his wife was disrespectful and that she also denied him his conjugal rights.
'She is disrespectful and has become the man in my house. She no longer treats me as her husband as the case before.'
 After the court hearing, the magistrate advised the couple to seek counselling.
6 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

una better go nd settle dis amicably

14 January 2017 at 19:11
Anonymous said...

His name is Climax, what else did u expect? Lol

14 January 2017 at 19:13
Vina Saviour said...

Hian Anglican priest

14 January 2017 at 19:25
Anonymous said...

A priest called Climax ke?? Hahaha

14 January 2017 at 19:30
Oghenetega said...

She should better leave b4 the Man will carry out his threats..
Prevention they say...

14 January 2017 at 19:36
Vivian Reginalds said...

what a pastor!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

14 January 2017 at 19:53

