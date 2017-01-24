Zambia Police officers have been banned from marrying foreigners

Police spokeswoman Esther Katongo confirmed the memo, saying that a standing order had been issued, notifying police officers of the measure, but that the ban itself was not new. It was being reinforced because some police officers had started ignoring it.
"Issues of security are delicate. If not careful, spouses can be spies and can sell the security of the country. There are a few officers who have started marrying foreigners. They are ignoring the previous requirement and this is why another standing order has been passed to remind officers what they are supposed to do and not supposed to do," Katongo said.
Asked why such measures were necessary, Ms Katongo said: "When you get married, they say that you are one. You know what marriage is - you share secrets. And you can tell officers 'do not disclose' but you have no control. You won't be in their homes to always check on them. The security of the nation is what is paramount."
No comments:
Post a Comment