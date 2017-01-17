LIS

Tuesday, 17 January 2017

Zahra Buhari-Indimi shares cute photo from her wedding as she celebrates 1 month wedding anniversary

Zahra Buhari-Indimi who got married a month ago to Ahmed Indimi shared a photo from their wedding day and captioned it "#alhamdulillah #onemonth #love"
5 comments:

RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

Chai! Its 1 month already.....so fast

17 January 2017 at 08:50
Oghenetega said...

Zahra Zahra..
Sorry Bonairo.. she went 4 d Koko..

17 January 2017 at 09:09
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


...merited happiness

17 January 2017 at 09:14
marymsry said...

Hmmm one month is good

17 January 2017 at 09:18
Ade Gloria said...

Congratulation, wish u many more years ttogether

17 January 2017 at 09:23

