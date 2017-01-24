LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 24 January 2017

You're more than a jewel of inestimable value" Seyi Law writes an open letter to his wife, narrates their struggles to have a child

Comedian Seyi Law took to Instagram to share a lovely open letter dedicated to his wife and also narrate all the pains and struggles they went through when they were trying to conceive. He recounted that they almost lost their daughter at eight months and her hospital bills was over N10 million. Read what he wrote after the cut...


To my dearest wife,
I might be silly and puffed, but I will never forget. I will never forget your sorrow, tears and strength. The strongest of women are sometimes the weakest in the hands of men, especially the men they love. The pains and emotions of love are more than enough to throw you off balance. I have decided that no matter how masculine I am, I will let you reign in the right places for the pains you bore for me. The scars that are visible and invisible.
Do you know people wonder why I flaunt our God's gift Tiwaloluwa? Maybe, because they are ignorant of our testimonies. I would have loved to share them all, but the space here will be too small. How do I tell people we almost lost her at eight (8) months? The issue that got you stuck to the hospital bed for almost a month with a monitoring machine strapped to your protruding belly.
Can I ever forget the number of injections you took without me being able to hold your hands to help you ease the pains and the doctors scary words? Will people ever know the journey that took you to the theatre with Fifteen (15) doctors on you alone, denying your family room to witness the birth of God's miracle?
Don't let me even mention the hospital bills, because all these Oyinbo no dey gree send their own once. Thank God for his miracle and Mrs. Abosede Holloway (Mummy Yetunde), Olori B of Baltimore. Story for another day. Any child wey dem take over N10million born, no be ordinary pikin na ISSUE in capital letters.
Our testimonies are numerous, but our God is one, yes ONE big GOD. If I don't celebrate you who will? Thank you for everytime, I have forgotten to say it. Thank you for all the times, I will never be there to say it.
You are more than a JEWEL OF INESTIMABLE VALUE rather you are the SPECIAL EFFECT that makes the JEWEL OF INESTIMABLE VALUE.
I love You NOW and ALWAYS.
SEYILAW.

Posted by at 1/24/2017 10:07:00 am

21 comments:

obiora said...

Love is a beautiful thing!

24 January 2017 at 10:08
Anonymous said...

Please I need a good samarithan who can bless me with two dozen of rice,beans,a bottle of groundnut oil,onions ,just different thing a student will need for resumption ,I will be going back to school and can't afford all of this things.God bless any kind heart that will reach out to me. Magreth.meg@yahoo.com

24 January 2017 at 10:10
Vivian Reginalds said...

THANK GOD FOR HIS GRACE
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

24 January 2017 at 10:10
Gideon Okorie said...

So so touching.. Nice one seyi.

24 January 2017 at 10:12
Gideon Okorie said...

SEE SOME DETAILED VIEWS AND OPINIONS OF SOME INTELLIGENT MINDS ON THIS TOPIC "WHY MANY CASES OF DIVORCE" READ ON

24 January 2017 at 10:12
Anonymous said...

Soooooooooooo sweet

24 January 2017 at 10:14
jamila shaibu said...

Nice

24 January 2017 at 10:16
Saphire Muna said...

Wow! Women need to be celebrated.. I remember they lost their first born at birth,or will I call it stillbirth? God indeed is good..
Over ten million, wow... The main thing is that the mother and the child ar fine...

24 January 2017 at 10:21
golda awosika said...

Awwwn, really sweet.


DeeGee

24 January 2017 at 10:23
Loveth Best said...

All thanks to God

24 January 2017 at 10:30
Anonymous said...

Guy e don do. No be you first born. Idiot

24 January 2017 at 10:31
Anonymous said...

Open letter on the internet ontop person wey u dey live with for house? Why u no write the letter put ontop bed for house make she read. This world has gone crazzzzyyyy!!!!

24 January 2017 at 10:32
Anonymous said...

May God bless your family Seyilaw

24 January 2017 at 10:36
eka said...

Beautiful piece; but why make it public😏

24 January 2017 at 10:38
Esther Dangana said...

Aww! So sweet.

24 January 2017 at 10:38
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Awwww


...merited happiness

24 January 2017 at 10:39
Anonymous said...

TAKE A MINUTE TO ASK YOURSELF THESE QUESTIONS;
Are you a salary earner or a business owner? Do you reside in LAGOS?
Are you financially unstable due to this recession? How would you feel if you can access quick cash in 24HOURS??
Don’t wait for the government. EMPOWER YOURSELF TODAY!!!
Call us now on 07064300703 or visit our website www.directbridgeng.com and fill your application form for FREE!!!
NO COLLATERAL! NO GUARANTOR! WE SIMPLY BRIDGE THE FINANCIAL GAP THROUGH SIMPLE MONEY SOLUTIONS.
DBNL - CASH LOAN MADE EASY.

24 January 2017 at 10:40
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

awww! so lovely so happy for u both and i tap into ur blessing ijn.amen

24 January 2017 at 10:44
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

awww! so lovely so happy for u both and i tap into ur blessing ijn.amen

24 January 2017 at 10:45
Vina Saviour said...

Pls tell her in de room abi ain't u two living together anymore

24 January 2017 at 10:47
Anonymous said...

You're the real idiot! Tufiakwa for your own type of bad belle, haba!

24 January 2017 at 11:02

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts