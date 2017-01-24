You're more than a jewel of inestimable value" Seyi Law writes an open letter to his wife, narrates their struggles to have a child

Comedian Seyi Law took to Instagram to share a lovely open letter
dedicated to his wife and also narrate all the pains and struggles they
went through when they were trying to conceive. He recounted
that they almost lost their daughter at eight months and her hospital
bills was over N10 million. Read what he wrote after the cut...
To my dearest wife,
I
might be silly and puffed, but I will never forget. I will never forget
your sorrow, tears and strength. The strongest of women are sometimes
the weakest in the hands of men, especially the men they love. The pains
and emotions of love are more than enough to throw you off balance. I
have decided that no matter how masculine I am, I will let you reign in
the right places for the pains you bore for me. The scars that are
visible and invisible.
Do you know people wonder why I flaunt our
God's gift Tiwaloluwa? Maybe, because they are ignorant of our
testimonies. I would have loved to share them all, but the space here
will be too small. How do I tell people we almost lost her at eight (8)
months? The issue that got you stuck to the hospital bed for almost a
month with a monitoring machine strapped to your protruding belly.
Can
I ever forget the number of injections you took without me being able
to hold your hands to help you ease the pains and the doctors scary
words? Will people ever know the journey that took you to the theatre
with Fifteen (15) doctors on you alone, denying your family room to
witness the birth of God's miracle?
Don't let me even mention the
hospital bills, because all these Oyinbo no dey gree send their own
once. Thank God for his miracle and Mrs. Abosede Holloway (Mummy
Yetunde), Olori B of Baltimore. Story for another day. Any child wey dem
take over N10million born, no be ordinary pikin na ISSUE in capital
letters.
Our testimonies are numerous, but our God is one, yes ONE
big GOD. If I don't celebrate you who will? Thank you for everytime, I
have forgotten to say it. Thank you for all the times, I will never be
there to say it.
You are more than a JEWEL OF INESTIMABLE VALUE rather you are the SPECIAL EFFECT that makes the JEWEL OF INESTIMABLE VALUE.
I love You NOW and ALWAYS.
SEYILAW.
21 comments:
Love is a beautiful thing!
THANK GOD FOR HIS GRACE
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
So so touching.. Nice one seyi.
Soooooooooooo sweet
Nice
Wow! Women need to be celebrated.. I remember they lost their first born at birth,or will I call it stillbirth? God indeed is good..
Over ten million, wow... The main thing is that the mother and the child ar fine...
Awwwn, really sweet.
DeeGee
All thanks to God
Guy e don do. No be you first born. Idiot
Open letter on the internet ontop person wey u dey live with for house? Why u no write the letter put ontop bed for house make she read. This world has gone crazzzzyyyy!!!!
May God bless your family Seyilaw
Beautiful piece; but why make it public😏
Aww! So sweet.
Awwww
...merited happiness
awww! so lovely so happy for u both and i tap into ur blessing ijn.amen
Pls tell her in de room abi ain't u two living together anymore
You're the real idiot! Tufiakwa for your own type of bad belle, haba!
