"Your wife loves you forever" Sonia Ogbonna celebrates her husband, IK Ogbonna on his birthday

Sonia Reinna Ogbomna took to Instagram to celebrate her husband, IK Ogbonna who turned a year older today. She wrote;
"To the most hard working man I have ever came across... My backbone and my support system... The most loyal and caring man in the world..The way God will bless your new age.... Hmmm.. I don't think you are aware yet!!! The doors that will open for you... Chaii... You are blessed my love... Favored! Fortunate!Happy birthday to you! You will enjoy good health,peace,love,joy,happiness and great wealth, IJN .️ Your wife loves you forever
