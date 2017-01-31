LIS

Tuesday, 31 January 2017

'Your move is very disappointing, change your ways'- Ruggedman to Blackface

Hours after Blackface reposted a post attacking 2face for supporting a rally against the present government (read here), artiste, Ruggedman, took to his own page to call out Blackface. According to Ruggedman, Blackface's post is disappointing. He advised him to change his ways. Read what he wrote after the cut...



BLACKFACE FACE WHAT'S REAL
@blackfacenaija you be my guy and@official2baba na my guy but I will tell you that this your move right here is very disappointing. You sang hardlife and all when things were even a bit bearable, but now that things are really messed up you have kept quiet. But here you are mouthing off over a 2Face move? Guy you fall my hand. Talking about educating people.....1. It is not a protest being lead by 2face. He said he saw the post and thought to lend his voice to it. Something a few other artists and people have done. 2. So you knew about all the governors embezzling funds and yet you said nothing. But you are quick to shout now because 2face name has come out on something. But you make it too obvious you have something against 2face and you should have let all this go by now. NIGERIANS are suffering and you are just monitoring 2face. Atleast he has chosen to lend his voice to something all Nigerians believe is needed. What have you done? You have details that should be out there for all to see but you only decided to speak cos 2face is involved. Guy change your ways. I know you as a crusader and not a 2face hater. The people need voices that can be heard, I know you are one of them. Do the right thing brother. Life in Naija now is harder than it ever was and Buharis people should let Nigerians know what they are doing right and also let Nigerians know who and who is doing wrong. You cant say you are doing great things when the people cant feel it. You cant say you are fighting corruption yet not one corrupt official has been jailed in 2 years.

Anonymous said...

I LOVVVEE rugged man for this. I mean how dare Black face?!. He just came out now cos it's about 2face. This is my first time ever and o post on LIB. And this Government is a disaster!!! It's the WORST ever! And I stand with 2 face and the rest of Nigerians on this......PROUDLY!

31 January 2017 at 13:32
Udeh Agatha said...

Rugged baba God bless u.come 5th of next month we are gonna protest with tubaba while haters(blackface,etc) keeps hating.the present governtment must do something about the economic crisis we are facing.enough us enough

31 January 2017 at 13:36
Anonymous said...

Rugged man....chop knuckle!!! He's been hating on the poor guy for only God knows now, dem born am Borman tuface with am? Habaaa

31 January 2017 at 13:37
ONYEKA CHARLES said...

God bless you Ruggedman,
Leave the lowlife Ex musician Blackface

31 January 2017 at 13:41
oneman said...

make una 4get black face bcos so long him de see iigbo to smoke, e mins say buhari de try but d day buhari go stop iigbo, u go see waitin black face go talk

31 January 2017 at 13:43
christie benjamin said...

Who da fuck listens to a crack dealer like Blackface?? Dudes a wanker and a failed artist!

31 January 2017 at 13:44
daniel ubong said...

Blackface is stupid,very stupid,it's maybe high on something I said,let tuface be abeg,he his greater than u.

31 January 2017 at 13:46
Anonymous said...

Now everybody wan talk, even ruggedman wey he career died before 2000 wan still talk, Abi na Buhari kill rap music for Nigeria... Federal government no dey hold salary go ask all this criminal state government... Blackface thumbs up for you

31 January 2017 at 13:48
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

Don,t mind that yeye black face just like his name his heart is full of black thought against 2face that is why he can never revive his dead career , idiot smbody.don't worry 2baba we are behind u, nothing they happen.

31 January 2017 at 13:49
BONARIO NNAGS said...

I feel the protest should be about restructuring our system and not at a government doing it's best to get rid of corruption in our country and government working with slim budget.
Wish we could direct it at those who looted our country dry.
Those who used our commonwealth to build houses outside the country.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

31 January 2017 at 13:50
OSINANL said...

NA JEALOUSY DEY WORRY BLACKFACE WITH NO TALENT

31 January 2017 at 13:53
Nick Santhus said...

Nice one Ruggedman! Nice one!

31 January 2017 at 13:53
Mr 47 said...

You have a point but how can he jail corrupt officials when they are hiding under Humility and your support????

31 January 2017 at 13:56
Funmi Ambode said...

Well said...


Well said...


31 January 2017 at 13:59
WizzyEsq said...

Ruggedi Baba... Maturity Of The Mind

31 January 2017 at 14:00
Anonymous said...



31 January 2017 at 14:01
Nadlyn Mnenga said...

To black face - it's just a protest not a coup
To ruggedman -thumps up,it had to be said

31 January 2017 at 14:08
Anonymous said...

Ruggedy Baba, I totally disagree with you. The protest is uncalled for, just a distraction for this purposeful government. This is one government in recent times that has genuine concern for the masses. I do admit things have not fallen in the right places but I am still confident by the end of this their first term, we all will be able to point to tangible developments.

Tu-face go sit down and listen to your own song " ebe like say ...."

31 January 2017 at 14:09
Ella chandelier said...

And who is blackface again??? Oh that one!!

31 January 2017 at 14:13
Chinyere Stella said...

Thanks so much ruggedy baba....i stand with you and 2baba

31 January 2017 at 14:23
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

He just wants to be heard


...merited happiness

31 January 2017 at 14:28

