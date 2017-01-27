Young British people deliberate harm themselves over social media challenge

The so called 'salt and ice challenge' is the new craze but it comes with a good degree of pain as shown by these pictures. It involves youngsters placing salt and ice on their skin, causing a chemical reaction that reduces the temperature of the ice to as low as -17C.Participants then see who can withstand the searing pain longest before sharing photos of the resulting burns, similar to frostbite, online.
The UK's National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children has stepped in to warn parents and guardians of the danger inherent in the craze after some teenagers were reportedly been taken to hospital with third degree burns.
The challenge went viral in American schools years ago but is seeing a resurgence in Britain. West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Dee Collins also issued a warning on Twitter, writing: 'Please warn your children and those you know not to take part in this dangerous challenge.'
One mother, from Swansea, said her son had been left with permanent nerve damage in his hands while another mother from Fife, said her daughter had been left permanently scarred by her salt and ice challenge burns.
An NSPCC spokesman said:
'It’s important for schools keep a close eye on all emerging trends and we welcome the police’s warning to head teachers.
'The rise of social media has contributed to increasing peer pressure amongst children and this "craze" is another clear example of the risks.
'The NSPCC publishes advice and guidance for parents on discussing online safety with their children, as well as Net Aware – the UK’s only parental guide to social media and gaming apps.'
