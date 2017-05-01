'You will regret this for the rest of your life' Chris Brown tells Soulja Boy after Soulja involves Royalty in their feud

Chris Brown just shared a video where he threatened Soulja Boy after Soulja boy involved Chris' daughter in their beef. Soulja posted a pic of Royalty with Floyd Mayweather and
TheMoneyTeam tags on it - making it look like the 2 year old wants to see his dad beaten in a boxing match. He then tweeted;
But it was actually Chris' baby mama, Nia Guzman who posted the photo and Soulja just reposted it.
When TMZ spoke with her, Nia said her Royalty pic had nothing to do with Chris and Soulja's celeb boxing match. She also said she and Royalty have been hanging out with Floyd recently ... and "Floyd is investing in Royalty's future."
Watch Chris Brown's reaction below...
