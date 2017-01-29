"You self-centered and stingy" - Dj Real calls out Small Doctor

Apparently there's been a silent war between popular street Disc Jockey, DJ Real and famous street pop star, Small Doctor. Dj Real took his time to pen a lengthy open letter to address the issue calling Small Doctor 'Self centered and Stingy' and warning him to take off his record label name from all his social media pages.
"Am writing this Open Letter to all street DJs and my fans to learn from my mistake. Been keeping silence for the past few months now based on what happened between me and Small Doctor who thinks he's bigger than the person who stoodby him, believed In his talent and did all his possible best to help him get to where he Is today with GOD's blessing.
1. I Got to know him through a friend and artist called O'black some years back as his bike boy who drops him off at shows. O'black Introduced him to me. That he can be of help to me anytime I want to visit Alaba Market to drop jobs done for the marketers.. That's how he became my personal Bike Boy which I do pay him. Not until a day one of his Agege brother called "Mayor" brought him to me that he want me to help his career and I told Mayor that Small Doctor never told me that he sings but with love I accepted him as a brother without collecting a dime or ask him to sign any agreement with my outfit #RealBeatPlanet.
Why I took over his job personally with love was when I heard that one of his written #Gbagaun was stolen by O'black and featured Konga. That was when I personally took him to Dresan to Rrecord the song which Is his very first single and I gave him massive promotion. I also remembered vividly that I took him to some street Djs back then but they all turned him down that they can't promote a tout song and I shouldered all his promotion and responsibilities.
2. The purpose for this letter Is because I get different calls and false accusation by some DJs which he now see as saviours ever since I dropped him off my Label. That I was the one blocking their way from Small Doctor for not giving them money for promotion they are doing for him. They never knew what I was going through within myself, because the so called artist Is a self-centered and stingy that he finds It hard to settle me on any show he gets which I never ask him again after series of meetings and no result.
3. When I released the Best Of Small Doctor which took over everywhere, I was first challenged and sanctioned at Alaba Market by the marketers, so I had to pressurize him before he dropped 30k to settle all marketers but I rather took him down to alaba market to host all the marketers because the money he dropped can't sort anything than to just buy drinks for the marketers and they all accepted him as their son because they know I never for once been bad to them.
My witnesses at Alaba Market that very day are #PersonEntertainment #UnclePromise #RudeBoyEntertainment #V12Graphics #UprightEntertainment #ObikwuEntertainment. I was also challenge In the year 2015 At D'tunes house when we were hosted by Dtunes base on his new artists signed then.
On our way out all the street Djs hosted that day were accusing me of not giving them money Small Doctor gave me to sort them and I replied them that If he gave me any money to sort them that I shouldn't see the end of 2015.
But all thanks to almighty Allah I'm alive today. The likes of Dj Mellowshe, Dj Money, Dj Murbeat, Dj Samba, Dj B5 And Churchill And Stud were also my witness. Now that he sees none of his song on my Track List anymore, he now finds his way to go spend lot of money to persuade those Djs he never for once had respect for which I was doing for him free of charge before.
Lesson learnt. My advice to all street Djs Is don't help any artiste all In the name of pity or he has talent, without signing a deal or contract. Learn from my mistake.
And for Small Doctor please kindly remove my label name from your social media handle. Am not GOD who blessed you and I will never pray for your career to end soon, but your pride and ego I pray It won't ruin you.
God Bless You All Thanks ( Dj Real)"
