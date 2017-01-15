You kidding lady? Current Miss Bum Bum gets Donald Trump's face tattooed on her back (photos)

Brazilian booty queen Erika Canela, Miss Bumbum 2016, shared photos of herself getting Donald Trump's face tattooed on her back, to the shock of her fans. Explaining why she did it, Erika said;
“I’m a big fan of his. People say ‘you are crazy’, but a
lot of people liked it too. I think it’s different, I love it! He is the perfect man, he has built an empire and is pre-destined
for greatness. He doesn’t drink, he says what he thinks, and those are
qualities I admire. I thought it would be fun to get the tattoo.” See more photos after the cut...
