Monday, 9 January 2017

'You are enough for me' - Frank Edoho's wife, Sandra, tells him

Sandra, wife of TV host, Frank Edoho, shared this reminder to her husband, whom she also nicknamed 'My chocolate', via social media. She also shared a photo of their newborn son, Jaden. See that after the cut...


4 comments:

dj banti said...

Their business

9 January 2017 at 08:36
Iphie Abraham said...

Nice one,cute baby too






Lib addict#jut pasisng#

9 January 2017 at 08:37
Vivian Reginalds said...

ok o
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

9 January 2017 at 08:47
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Story! This is what i called BED SEX STORY! U are enough for me huh? The same thing u tell ur ex huh? HMMM FREEBORN WEPT FOR BITCHES u will tell another bitch this.






















#sad indeed

9 January 2017 at 08:47

