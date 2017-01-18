Yaya Toure rejects £430,000 a week salary from Chinese club to remain at Man City

He was first contacted last summer, but rejected the Chinese club's offer and has now rejected their offer this January too.
The player who started the season on the fringes of the team, after falling out with Pep Guardiola over his agent's comments about the coach, has returned back to the first team picture, after apologizing to Pep Guardiola and now wants to remain at the club till he retires..
The staggering offer, according to Dimitry Seluk, Toure's agent, was very tempting but Toure opted to stay at Manchester City where he is now inside the final six months of his £220,000 per week contract.
Seluk told Sky Sports NHQ:
"Yaya wants to play at the highest level. He's happy at Manchester City. Yaya likes football more than money." ''He rejected a £430,000 salary from Jiangsu Suning'Also speaking to Russian media outlet Championat:
“I do not fully agree with Witsel, with this kind of money you can give up… More important is the mentality of a footballer. There are people who like money, and those who like football. “For all the money in China, there is not a single player at the level of Yaya Toure… I am sure he will play at the highest level for another five years.”
