Yay! Onyeka Nwelue makes list of 100 Most Influential Nigerian Writers under 40

Nigerian filmmaker and writer Onyeka Nwelue is on the list 100 Most Influential Nigerian Writers under 40, a special award category in the 2016 Nigerian Writers Award. Of course, I also made the list...*wink*
Onyeka is a Novelist. Film maker, Cultural Entrepreneur and young Nigerian writer whose life style draws attention to many Nigerian youths; he was born on the 31st of January 1988 to Honourable Sam Nwelue, a politician and Knight of St. Christopher and Lady Catherine Nwelue, a teacher and Lay Reader.
He is best known for his novel 'The Abyssinian Boy', which was published when he was 21 and won the TM Aluko Prize for Fiction, came second at the Ibrahim Tahir Prize for First Book, was nominated for the Future Awards and later won the Prince Claus Ticket Grant.
In 2014, he was appointed a Visiting Lecturer of African Studies at the School of Modern Language and Culture, the University of Hong Kong and later an assistant professor of African Studies at Instituto d'Amicis in Puebla, Mexico. In 2016 he won the non-fiction writer of the year (readers vote) at the Nigerian Writers Awards.
He currently writes a column on www.lindaikejimusic.com called ‘The Baron’s. Read his recent articles here
