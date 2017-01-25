Yay! Finally starting my Secondary School tour + photos from my 2010 trip to my alma mater

Can't tell you guys how happy I am to be finally starting my Secondary School tour for girls. I've dreamt and hoped for this since 2010. That year, I wrote a book of inspiration called 'It Takes You' and took it to my alma mater, Lagos Anglican Girls Grammar school Surulere, where I talked to the girls to believe in and puruse their dreams, even though I was not at a good place at the time. But I promised to never give up, keep working, keep achieving and one day share my story and inspire a new set of young girls and I am happy to be finally doing that.
I will be starting my Secondary School tour tomorrow Thursday January 26th...and through out the month of February. We have about 10 schools booked but if you will like me to come to your school, please call this number 08025672879. Will tell you more about this tour in another post. Meanwhile, see photos of my trip to my former secondary school, back in 2010, after the cut...
No comments:
Post a Comment