WWE legend Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dies at age 73

If you grew up watching World Wrestling Federation (WWF now WWE) in the 80s and 90s, you'd know Jimmy 'Superfly' S'nuuuuka!
Legendary professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer, Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, who thrilled fans for decades with his splash from the top rope, died Sunday from stomach cancer at the age of 73.
His daughter, who is also a WWE wrestler, under the name Tamina Snuka, posted on Instagram with the hashtag #BestDad to announce Snuka’s death.
His Attorney, Robert Kirwan II said Snuka was taken Sunday to his daughter's home near Pompano Beach so that he could spend his last moments there.
The family announced his death shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday to say Snuka had died.
Snuka was in the corner of Hulk Hogan and Mister T for the original WrestleMania against Piper and Cowboy Bob Orton.
Snuka was charged in 2015 with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of Nancy Argentino, whose body was found more than three decades earlier in their Whitehall Township hotel room. Prosecutors allege she was beaten, while Snuka maintained she died from a fall.
Lehigh County Judge Kelly Banach on Jan. 3 dismissed the murder case against the retired WWE star after the defense said he had dementia, was in hospice care in Florida and had six months to live.
Charges were filed in September 2015 after prosecutors reopened the case following a plea from Nancy Argentino’s family.
Dwayne The Rock Johnson also sent his condolences through twitter.
I remember breaking my bed as a kid trying to fly like Snuka. #RipSuperfly
