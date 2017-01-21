LIS

Saturday, 21 January 2017

WTF is this? Hailey Baldwin is now dating her best Kendall Jenner's ex-boyfriend (photos)

So here's what's going on. Models Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner are best friends. Kendall dated Filipino-American professional basketball player Jordan Clarkson, 24, who is worth about $12.5m, last year. The last time they were pictured together was in New Years day 2017 when paparazzi spotted them kissing. Shortly after that, Kendall was spotted making out with A$AP Rocky.

And this week, Kendall's best friend Hailey (pictured above with her) was spotted on a date with Jordan. Why do these girls like being passed around in the same circle? See the photos after the cut...



That is Kendall and Jordan kissing on New Years day...

And below is Jordan with Hailey leaving Catch restaurant after dinner two days ago...


6 comments:

Anonymous said...

That's Gigi's Hadid pictured above with Kendal and not Hailey 🙄🙄🙄!

21 January 2017 at 11:33
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

She's balling na


...merited happiness

21 January 2017 at 11:33
Edem victor said...

Kendall must have talked abt the "d" too much


#iShoot #iEdit

21 January 2017 at 11:54
Anonymous said...

Jumping around is not good.

Sales Made For Adults Only. Check it

21 January 2017 at 11:57
bella said...

The girl with Kendal in the first picture is Gigi Hadid. please like i always say, do RESEARCH !!!!!

21 January 2017 at 11:58

