WTF is this? Hailey Baldwin is now dating her best Kendall Jenner's ex-boyfriend (photos)

So here's what's going on. Models Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner are best friends. Kendall dated Filipino-American professional basketball player Jordan Clarkson, 24, who is worth about $12.5m, last year. The last time they were pictured together was in New Years day 2017 when paparazzi spotted them kissing. Shortly after that, Kendall was spotted making out with A$AP Rocky.
And this week, Kendall's best friend Hailey (pictured above with her) was spotted on a date with Jordan. Why do these girls like being passed around in the same circle? See the photos after the cut...
That is Kendall and Jordan kissing on New Years day...
And below is Jordan with Hailey leaving Catch restaurant after dinner two days ago...
6 comments:
That's Gigi's Hadid pictured above with Kendal and not Hailey 🙄🙄🙄!
She's balling na
...merited happiness
Kendall must have talked abt the "d" too much
#iShoot #iEdit
Jumping around is not good.
Sales Made For Adults Only. Check it
The girl with Kendal in the first picture is Gigi Hadid. please like i always say, do RESEARCH !!!!!
